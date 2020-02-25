Daniel R. "Pete" Hackman, 75, of Stevens, passed away Sat., Feb. 22, 2020. Born in Denver, he was a son of the late Daniel N. and Helen M. (Hirneisen) Hackman and the loving husband of 50 years to Shirley M. (Spade) Hackman.
Pete was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at the Bollman Hat Co. for 39 years, retiring in 2008. After retirement Pete worked part time for Garden Spot Auto auction doing what he loved, driving cars. An avid car enthusiast, Pete tinkered with minor mechanics when he was younger and in recent years, he enjoyed attending local car shows. Pete had a great interest and appreciation for ships, particularly ships in battle, from his own Navy experience. Pete was an active member and former usher at St. Paul's E.C. Church in Reamstown. Most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren and had a special relationship with each of them.
In addition to his wife, Pete is survived by two children, Scott D. Hackman (Jennifer) of Ephrata and Stacy A. Stauffer (Richard) of Denver; three grandchildren, Scott A. Hackman (fiancée, Emily Epler), Tyler M. Hackman, and Cody Westerhoff; sister, Darla E. Birchall of Akron; and two brothers, Donald E. Hackman (Shirley) of Denver, and Richard J. Hackman (Barbara) of Ephrata. Pete was predeceased by brother-in-law, Darle Birchall.
Visitation: Wed., Feb. 26th from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Memorial Service: 3:00 PM. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
Memorial Con-tributions: St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. www.goodfuneral.com
