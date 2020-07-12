Daniel R. Markley, 86, of Woodcrest Villa, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marie E. Markley, sharing 64 years of marriage on February 4th.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late D. Richard Markley and Hilda (Johnson) Markley. Dan retired after 32 years as an engineer with Armstrong World Industries. He was also honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in September 1969 as an F-86 fighter pilot.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Dianne, wife of Aaron Souders, Millersville, and Laura, wife of Aytekin Oldac, Lititz. Three grandchildren: Zachary, Brok, and Ayla Oldac. Dan was pre-deceased by his sister, Doris Young, Ohio.
A private family interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
