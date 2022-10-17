Daniel R. Beiler, 44, of 8441 Old Route 22, Bethel, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. Born in Myerstown, he was the son of Barbara Z. Stoltzfus Beiler, and the late Elam K. Beiler. He was husband of Sarah Z. Lapp Beiler. A carpenter, Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife and mother, Daniel is survived by: 4 children, Ruthann J., Samuel L., Paul D., and Elam J. Beiler, all at home; 7 siblings, Martha married to Joseph King, Rebersburg, David married to Elizabeth Stoltzfus Beiler, Kirkwood, Jonas married to Ruth Lapp Beiler, Richland, Maryann married to Reuben King, Sara Jane married to David Miller, Elam, Jr., married to Naomi Fisher Beiler, Nancy married to James Stoltzfus, all of Myerstown.
Funeral service information will be published when confirmed. Furman's Leola
