Daniel R. Beiler, age 79, of 18 Salem Road, Kirkwood, passed away on Friday, December 4th at home. He was the husband of Annie S. Beiler Beiler. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Jonathan and Fannie Riehl Beiler.
Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 7 children: Naomi wife of John Miller, Rebecca wife of Stevie Miller, both of Christiana, David husband of Martha Stoltzfus Beiler of Orrstown, PA, Rachel wife of Samuel Kauffman of Quarryville, Mary wife of Levi King of Strasburg, Ben husband of Lavina King Beiler of Kirkwood, Barbie wife of Samuel Lapp of Leola, 46 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Sam husband of Katie Beiler Beiler of Myersdale, and 2 sisters-in-law: Katie Beiler of Gap and Rebecca Ebersol of Honey Brook. He was preceded in death by 6 grandchildren, 6 brothers: Jacob, Bennie, Aaron, Christ, David, and Amos Beiler and 5 sisters: Mary King, Annie Stoltzfus, Ida Fisher, Sadie and Rachel Beiler.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 18 Salem Road, Kirkwood on Monday, December 7 at 9 a.m. with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
