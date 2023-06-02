Daniel Paul Allen, 67, of Hatfield PA, went to his heavenly reward on Saturday Feb. 4, 2023. Daniel was a loving husband to Vonnette (Day) Allen with whom he would have celebrated 46 years of marriage in May. Born in Quakertown, PA, Daniel was the son of Russell T. Allen and Dorith E. Stoneback.
Daniel earned his bachelors in theological ministry from Lynchburg Baptist College now Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. He earned his master's in religious thought from Biblical Seminary in Hatfield, PA. He later earned an honorary doctorate degree from Lancaster Bible College in Lancaster, PA. Over twenty-three years he was the senior pastor at Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church. While in Ephrata he had a radio ministry on the local radio station plus minute meditations on WDAC and two Television programs, Public Pulpit and the Bottom Line. He was also very involved in the community. With his sense of humor, he always said, "I have a face for radio!"
In 2004, the Lord called him to leave the pastoral ministry of EBFC. He was called to be the director of Pinebrook Bible Conference in Stroudsburg, PA while also preaching at different churches every Sunday. Pastor Dan was the director of Pinebrook for seven years. He then directed Joy in Jesus ministries which involved ministering, missions, mentoring, and media. For the last twenty years he was involved in planting churches and teaching pastors in Southeastern Asia.
Along with several others, Pastor Dan wrote an eight-week evangelistic program The Nathanael Project for churches to use in order to further the kingdom.
Pastor Dan spent his free time watching and enjoying sports in particular Philadelphia sports teams' college and professional level. He had a heart for people and sharing the gospel.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by three children Matthew James (Marissa) Allen of Ephrata, PA, Melinda Joy (Ronald) Ogbin of Stevens, PA and Jason Micheal (Annalise) Allen of Denton, TX and a daughter-in-law Shelley (Phil) Mahoney of Glen Burnie, MD. Dan was also survived by one brother and two sisters, and nine grandchildren. In addition to his parents Dan was preceded in death by his younger son Joshua Marc Allen.
The celebration of life service will be held Saturday June 10, 2023 at Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church 491 Peach Road Ephrata, PA 17522. Calling hours 2:30-4 PM and the service will begin at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Joy in Jesus Ministries P.O. Box 135, Telford, PA 18969, to continue building churches in South East Asia.