Daniel P. Vitale, Sr., 81, of East Petersburg, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Anthony and Gertrude A. (Reese) Vital. Danny was the beloved husband of Jean H. (Hendrickson) Vitale, and together they celebrated 27 years of marriage.
After graduating from high school, Dan honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1961. For more than 30 years, he worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Union. An avid bowler, he proudly scored a perfect "300" game. Bowling also provided Dan and his wife the enjoyment and opportunity of traveling throughout the United States for national bowling tournaments. Dan loved music and singing; he had a very unique and spontaneous sense of humor; and had a special gift of making people laugh. Dan deeply loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them. He had a deep Christian faith, and was a member of New Life Church Assembly of God, Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his children: Teresa Gallagher of Millersville, Genie Vitale of Lancaster, Damian Vitale (Laurie) of Hummelstown, and Daniel Vitale, Jr. (Connie) of Allison Park; step children, Erinne Miller of Honesdale, Donald Ballou (Jennifer) of Leesport, Michelle Coe (Michael) of Pittston, and Jeanne Ballou (Jason-fiancé) of Felton. Also surviving, are grandchildren, Nicholas, Xavier, Shawn, Sarah, Jenna, Mia, Matthew and Christopher; step grandchildren, Bryan, Donald, Molly, Wyatt, Justin, Joshua, Michael and Meghan; great-granddaughter, Moriah; and brothers, James Vital (Lois) and David Vitale (the late Gayle). He was preceded in death by his step daughter, Nicolle Ballou; brothers, Eugene and Anthony, Jr., and sisters, Dorothy, Marian and Gertrude.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing which will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at New Life Church Assembly of God, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17602, where the family will receive guests from 6-8 PM. Private interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory may be made to New Life Church Assembly of God at the above address. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com