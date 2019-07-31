Daniel P. Bubacz, 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in South Port, NY, he was the son of the late Andrew J. and Catherine (Witucki) Bubacz. Daniel was the husband of Carole (Patterson) Bubacz. Surviving in addition to his wife, are three children, Alan married to Therese (Scott) Bubacz of Sinking Spring, Melissa married to Kyle Rice, Marysville and Eric married to Suzanne (Watts) Bubacz, Marietta, GA. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Scott and Kayleigh Bubacz; two brothers, Matthew Bubacz, husband of Jane of Horseheads, NY and Frank Bubacz of Franklin, NC, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters Loraine (Meyers) Bubacz and Barbara (Soper) Bubacz and brothers Andrew J., William S., Kenneth J., and Donald R Bubacz
Daniel proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1961 and was employed by Artistic Card in Elmira, NY and the former NCR in Mount Joy. He was a faithful member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy for 51 years where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Dan enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He was an avid reader who wrote and published short horror stories and had a passion for classic movies and telling jokes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be held in Mount Joy Cemetery on Saturday, August 3rd at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Mary Mother of the Church Building Fund, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552; Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 or the ALS Foundation for Life at http://www.alsfoundation.org/give. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com