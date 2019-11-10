Daniel P. Boylan, Groundhog and Super Pig

Daniel P. "Big Dan" Boylan, 62, of Millersville, passed unexpectedly at his home on November 5, 2019.
He was the son of the late Joseph P. and Mary F. Smith Boylan Gahran.
Dan was a graduate of Tarkio College in Missouri where he earned a BS in Education and earned a track scholarship as a hurdler and also played basketball.
Dan was a huge Oakland Raiders fan, serving as past president of the Raiders Booster Club of York. He enjoyed playing golf. He was a people person, organizing bus trips to sports events and concerts. He founded and played on the Little Caesars rec league basketball team, as well as the Super Pigs softball team which played in the Lancaster slow-pitch league. He was a bouncer at Tobias S. Frogg and was one of the early Groundhogs, being a constant presence at the annual Valentino's Café Groundhog Day celebration on Rider Ave.
He is survived by his siblings: Tim Boylan of Millersville, Kathleen married to Robert Selover of Ormond Beach, FL and Elizabeth married to Elliot of Sarasota, FL. He will be greatly missed by so many friends like "Steroid" Bob McClellan, Benjamin Hensley, Donny Feeser, Chico Haldeman, Chip Smith, his cousin Kevin Caroll and all the Ground Hog Brotherhood. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mick Boylan.
For information about a memorial service and charity golf outing in the spring, stop in at Valentino's Café for information. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Big Dan's memory to a cause that was very important to him, the Emily Whitehead Foundation, 441 S. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866 emilywhiteheadfoundation.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com