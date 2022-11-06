Daniel Ober Hess

Daniel Ober Hess, 64, of Leoma, TN, died November 1, 2022, at his home.

Born in Tulpehocken Twp., Berks County, he was the son of the late Sanford and Cora (Ober) Hess.

Daniel was a truck driver. An outdoorsman, he was an avid hunter who also enjoyed woodworking, working with cars, building engines, drag racing, and at one time had his own dirt track race car.

Surviving are two children, Daniel S. married to Melanie (Stoltzfus) Hess, Denver and Karen N. Hess, MD, and six siblings: Stanley O. Hess, David J. Hess, Glen O. Hess, Elma O. Burkholder, Sara O. Zeager, and Sue O. Chupp.

He was preceded in death by a sister Lois Hess.

A viewing will be held at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 10:30 11:30 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at the United Methodist Cemetery of Churchtown. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.

Service information

Nov 9
Visitation
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
10:30AM-11:30AM
Groff-High Funeral Home
145 W. Main St.
NEW HOLLAND, PA 17557
Nov 9
Service
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
12:00PM
United Methodist Cemetery of Churchtown
2170 Main St.
NARVON, PA 17555
Groff-High Funeral Home

145 West Main Street
New Holland, PA 17557
+1(717)354-0444
www.groffeckenroth.com

