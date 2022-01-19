Daniel N. Stroup, age 63, of Mount Wolf, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 66 South Main Street, Manchester. A reception with the family will immediately follow. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. For additional information please go to KuhnerEquities.com
