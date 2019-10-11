Daniel N. Hoover, 89, of Leola, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late Levi N. and Ellen (Newswenger) Hoover and was the husband of the late Mabel H. (Martin) Hoover who passed away in 2005.
Daniel was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church. He was a farmer
He is survived by four children, Mary M., wife of Weaver Martin of Newville, Ellen M Hoover of New Holland, Alta M. Hoover of Denver, Harvey M., husband of Rhoda (Nolt) Hoover of Leola; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ivan, husband of Esther Hoover; two sisters, Ada and Emma Hoover and a sister-in-law, Martha Hoover.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Anna Hoover; three brothers, Martin, Joseph and Aaron; three sisters, Katie, Anna Mary and Susanna.
A viewing will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at the late residence, 343 N. Maple Ave., Leola. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 8:45 am, at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 am, from Conestoga Mennonite Church, West Earl Township, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
