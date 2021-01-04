Daniel N. Brubacher, 90, of Greenwich Township, Berks County, died Friday, January 1, 2021, surrounded by family. He was the widower of Mabel S. (Zimmerman) Brubacher who died July 31, 1972 and Mabel W. (Shirk) Brubacher who died January 13, 2020. Born in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Daniel was a son of the late Paul E. and Susie (Newswanger) Brubacher. He was a member of the Groffdale Conference of Mennonites and attended Center Mennonite Church, Kutztown.
Daniel is survived by his children Anna Z. (Brubacher), wife of Isaac K. Sauder, Latham, MO; David Z., husband of Ruthann B. (Weaver) Brubacher, Thorp, Wis; Elvin Z., husband of Linda B. (Snyder) Brubacher, Thorp, Wis; Daniel Z., husband of Elsie R. (Weaver) Brubacher, Withee, Wis; Mary Ella (Brubacher), wife of Mark L. Hoover, Withee, Wis; Emma Mae (Brubacher), wife of Noah G. Newswanger, Stanley, Wis; Eugene Z., husband of Ruth Ann (Sensenig) Brubacher, Withee, Wis.; Paul S., husband of Ruth Ann (Burkholder) Brubacher, Lenhartsville; Arlene S. (Brubacher), wife of Elton Z. Sauder, Kutztown; Nelson S., husband of Laura N. (Burkholder) Brubacher, Withee, Wis; Noah S., husband of Sarah B. (Newswanger) Brubacher, Withee, Wis; Harvey S., husband of Verna S. (Burkholder) Brubacher, Fleetwood; and Irvin S. Brubacher, Mertztown; brother, Paul N., husband of Barbara (Zimmerman) Brubacher, Morgantown; 84 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives and parents, Daniel was predeceased by two sons Marvin Z. Brubacher and Earl Z. Brubacher, deceased husband of Linda B. (Weaver) Leid, one daughter, Elaine Z. Brubacher, two sisters, Annie N. (Brubacher) Martin, and husband, Issac M. Martin and Rebecca N. (Brubacher) Nolt, and husband, Samuel S. Nolt; three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. from Center Mennonite Church, Kutztown, with Bishop Eli W. Burkholder, officiating. Interment in Center Mennonite Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Arlene S. & Elton Z. Sauder, 590 Bowers Road, Kutztown, PA.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.
