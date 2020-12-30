Daniel M. Treadway, Sr., 84 of Manheim passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Loretta Kissinger Treadway. He was the husband of the late Joanne Treadway who died in 1992. Daniel retired as a machinist for ITT, Lancaster. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. His interests included the outdoors, carpentry and animals. He was a private person that loved his family and put others before himself.
Surviving is a daughter, Iona Y. Treadway of Manheim and a son, Daniel M., Jr. husband of Kathy Treadway of Westford, VT, five grandchildren: Adam, Carl and Nathan Treadway, Alison O'Handley and Jennifer Petri, one great-grandson, Orion O'Handley; four sisters: Erma Wilson of Washington Boro, Susan wife of Darryl Yohn of Florida, Idella deFernelmont of East Earl and Rita wife of Barry Greenawalt of Lititz; sister and brother-in-law, Seo and Bok Hong, two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Margie Treadway and Lucretia Butterbaugh and four brothers: Emmanuel, Thomas, Robert and Ernest Treadway.
Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolence, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
