Daniel M. Longenecker, 86, of Lititz, Pa., died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Landis Homes. Dan was a lifelong minister in the Mennonite church, a loving father, and devoted husband of Catherine (Sensenig) Martin, whom he married on May 11, 1957. Dan was born to Phares and Emma (Miller) Longenecker of Middletown, Pa. Dan served as a 1-W alternative service worker at a Cheverly, Md., hospital in 1958, was ordained in 1961 by Lancaster Mennonite Conference, and completed seminary in 1970. Dan began his ministry as a pastor in Harrisburg, Pa., at Hamilton Street Mennonite Church (1958-67), then pastored Lebanon (Ore.) Mennonite Church (1970-73) and Line Lexington (Pa.) Mennonite Church (1973-78). In mid-career, he served as a field representative with Mennonite Mutual Aid (now Everence) and launched a chaplain program at Zurbrugg Memorial Hospital (Riverside, N.J.). Dan was delighted to have Catherine join him in the final portion of his career, serving 10 years as co-chaplains at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (Harrisonburg, Va.), with a highlight being Catherine's ordination in 1991 by Virginia Mennonite Conference. Additional highlights of their shared ministry included interim co-pastor assignments in Kansas and Georgia, along with bringing the Bible to life for all ages through biblical storytelling. Dan was a founder of the Shenandoah Valley Biblical Storytellers and regularly led workshops at the National Organization of Biblical Storytellers.
Dan is survived by Catherine, of Landis Homes, daughter Dawn Longenecker, married to Jim Rice, of Mount Rainier, Md.; daughter Christine Longenecker, married to Richard Shoup, of Lancaster, Pa.; son Fred, married to Jewel Gingerich Longenecker, of South Bend, Ind., and son Steve, of Lancaster, Pa., along with grandchildren Jessica Rice, married to Ben Brokaw, of Takoma Park, Md., Adam Rice, of Washington, D.C., Jenae Longenecker, married to Vince Kurtz, of South Bend, Ind., Jace Longenecker, of Goshen, Ind., and great-grandson, Theodore Brokaw, of Takoma Park, Md. Dan is also survived by sisters Helen Lapp and her husband, Sam, of Lansdale, Pa., and Emma Frederick and her husband, J. Mark, of Harrisonburg, Va., brothers Edward and his wife, Rhoda, of Landis Homes and William and his wife, Rodi, of Morson, Ontario, and sister-in-law Miriam Longenecker. Preceding Dan in death were his brother, Martin Longenecker, a sister, Alice L. Good, and Alice's husband, Claude Good.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE IS PENDING DUE TO THE PANDEMIC. For details, visit www.furmanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee. To send condolences to the family, mail to Catherine Longenecker, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz PA 17543.
A living tribute »