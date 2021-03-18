Daniel M. Glick, 79, of 641 E. Millport Rd., Lititz, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., he was the son of the late Christian and Annie Stoltzfus Glick. He was the husband of Barbara R. King Glick. Daniel worked as a carriage maker for the Millport Cart Shop and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 9 children, Fannie married to Daniel Kauffman, Lititz, Rebecca married to Samuel Fisher, Ronks, Anna married to Amos Stoltzfus, Christian married to Susie Stoltzfus Glick, Eli married to Rachel King Glick, all of Lititz, Sadie married to Henry Fisher, Williamsburg, IN, Rachel married to Samuel Fisher, Ronks, Barbara married to Amos King, Lancaster, Daniel, Jr., married to Anna Esh Glick, Lititz; 68 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; sister, Rebecca married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, sister-in-law, Lydia Glick, Bird-in-Hand; 2 step sisters; 5 step brothers.
He was preceded in death by: a son-in-law, John Esh; 2 grandchildren, Lillian Glick, Daniel Fisher; 2 great-grandchildren, Fannie Mae King, Johnny King; a brother, Jonas Glick; and a step sister.
Private funeral services will be held from the late home with interment in Lehn Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »