Daniel M. Flory, 91, entered into rest on July 14th, 2019. He was the son of the late Jacob B. Flory and Dora C. Miesse. Daniel was married to Eleanor (Morrison) for 70 years.
He will be missed by his daughters Sharon, wife of John Kurtz; and Sheila, wife of Barry Rhoads. Daniel is also survived by two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Daniel was the former owner of Flory's Mill and worked over thirty years for the Fulton Bank as a teller and a courier.
At Daniel's request there will be no services.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for their caring services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville,