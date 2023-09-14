Daniel Landes Rosenberg passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2023, many years too soon, at age 65. He was the best son, brother, husband, and father. His newest role was Pappy and he was maybe best of all at being a grandfather.
Danny loved his family more than anything and when he loved you, he put you on the highest pedestal. If you took him for his word, his oldest son was the sharpest attorney in all of Texas; his youngest son was a political whiz kid; his daughter ran mediocre cross-country in high school but could have gone Division I; his wife had the kayak stroke of an Olympian. Even his dog was a genius.
He was spiritual in his Jewish faith. His traditions were important and being with his family to celebrate and observe was sacred to him. He relaxed by reading and could often be found sitting in his armchair reading a thriller. He loved music and his Grateful Dead t-shirts overflowed his dresser drawers. He loved watching basketball and football. He coached all three of his children in rec league basketball and after years of being a hotheaded coach, returned to the court as a slightly lightened-up referee.
He loved to fish and spent one weekend every summer with his college buddies, fishing, drinking, and sleeping in chairs and on the floor like they were still 22. He always said there was no such thing as a bad day of fishing. He was passionate about current events and the state of the world: He read the news religiously and worried about the world he would one day leave behind for his children and grandchildren. His customers at Casher's, Inc., where he worked for over forty years, knew him as being loyal and reliable and quick to a debate, but able to talk through any issue. He held his beliefs fiercely and was a proud Democrat but was friendly with people from all walks of life and who had opinions that differed greatly from his own.
Perhaps most importantly though, Danny's greatest strength was his ability to care for people. He took care of his children with the utmost patience and tenderness. He poured cereal for his sons every morning before high school and when it was cold out, he turned on the car for his daughter, so she didn't have to get into an icy car. When his wife had just a touch of a cold, he pulled out all stops, bringing her anything she could possibly need and checking in on her constantly.
He spent many weekends in Vineland, New Jersey caring for his mother and father who he loved exorbitantly. Spending time with his parents, his brother, and his sisters was one of his greatest joys. He was so grateful to have the opportunity to care for his parents after having been cared for by them for so many years. If you spoke to him before he drove out to Vineland, his mood was practically giddy. Going back home made him so happy.
Daniel Rosenberg was goofy, affectionate, doting, and smart. The world was a better place because he was in it and because he is no longer here, there is a missing piece in every life he touched.
Danny is survived by his wife, Julie, with whom he would have celebrated his 39th anniversary in November. He would have bought her a cheesy card and giggled when she rolled her eyes reading it. He is already deeply missed by his parents, David and Barbara, and his siblings, Michael, Diane, and Linda. His children, Zachary, Rebekah, and Nathaniel, feel so abundantly lucky to have had a father who loved them so strongly and without reservation and cannot picture a world without him in it. Danny leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Karen, and son-in-law, Benjamin. During one of his last weekends on earth, Danny traveled to Houston to see his grandsons, Sam and Max. He told them they were his favorite grandsons in the world. He had one more grandson on the way and there is no doubt he would have loved his new baby boy in December with the same unadulterated joy and adoration.
Those who loved him are devastated by their loss. He will be forever remembered and eternally missed.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Danny by donating in his memory to Beth Israel (Vineland, NJ) or the Anti-Defamation League.