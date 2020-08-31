Daniel L. Stoltzfus, 65, of 2220 Hobson Rd., Lancaster, entered into rest at home on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 after a six month illness. Born in Kirkwood, he was the son of the late Levi L. and Sarah Lapp Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Emma F. Beiler Stoltzfus. They were married 42 years last November. A welder for Smoker Welding, Lancaster, Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: three children, Christian married to Katie Miller Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Linda married to Elam Stoltzfus, Strasburg, Sarah married to Benuel King, Leola; 15 grandchildren; nine brothers, Stephen (Katie) – Kirkwood, Emanuel (Fannie) – Drumore, Isaac (Mary) – Bird-in-Hand, Levi (Elsie) – Quarryville, Bennie (Sarah) – Christiana, Jonas (Nancy) – Ronks, Aaron (Lydiann) – Drumore, Amos (Sally) – Quarryville, Samuel (Mary Ann) – Gordonville; four sisters, Malinda (the late Samuel Blank) – Oxford, Susie (Samuel Fisher) – Atglen, Rachel (David Esh) – Gordonville, Sarah (Aaron Fisher) – Ronks; three step-brothers; two step-sisters. A brother, Elmer and a sister, Becky Fisher preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: private at the home of Christian Stoltzfus with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
