Daniel L. Stoltzfus, 83, of 3 N. Westview Dr., Gordonville, passed away on November 13, 2021 at home of natural causes. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Roy A. and Lizzie Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Dorothy Beiler Stoltzfus and celebrated 61 years of marriage. Daniel was a retired farmer and flooring installer. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 4 sons, Roy married to Martha Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Spring Mills, Benuel married to Miriam Glick Stoltzfus, New Holland, Amos married to Rebecca Esh Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Steven married to Carla Martin Stoltzfus, Lancaster; 4 daughters, Eva married to David Stoltzfus, Jr., Tennessee, Elizabeth married to Ben Stoltzfus, Ronks, Caroline married to Dan Esh, Ickesburg, Susan married to Stephen Esh, Gordonville; 46 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: two sisters, Annie married to John Fisher, Rachel married to Eli Dienner; 3 brothers, Rueben married to Sadie Fisher Stoltzfus, Benuel married to Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus, Leon married to Lydia Glick Stoltzfus; 3 sisters-in-law, Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Lydia Petersheim Stoltzfus, Emma Petersheim Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by: a son, Daniel; 2 great-grandsons; siblings, Abner, Henry, Roy, Sadie, Elmer, Ivan, Rebecca Stoltzfus; sister-in-law, Rachel; brother-in-law, John Esh.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9 a.m. Viewing will be from the time of this notice till the service. Interment will be in Myer’s Cemetery, Leola.
Furman’s – Leola
