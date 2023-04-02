Daniel L. Lohr, 62, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Paramount Senior Living Center. He was born in Somerset, son of Donald L. Lohr, West Hempfield Township and the late Dawna Grim Lohr, who passed away in March of 2000.
He was baptized on April 9, 196 at Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. I. Hess Wagner and was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1978. He worked in maintenance mechanical at Harley Davidson for 24 years before his retirement. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Milton G. Lohr, who passed away in March of 1997 and his grandmother, Parnel Eichelberger Lohr, who passed away in November of 1976.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Pequea Brethren in Christ Cemetery, 40 Church Road, Lancaster on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 12:00 Noon. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
