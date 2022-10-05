Daniel L. Cramer, Jr., 65, of Denver, PA and formerly a longtime resident of Ephrata, PA, passed away unexpectedly with family by his side at Ephrata Community Hospital on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Daniel was the loving husband of Simone I. Firestone Cramer and son of the late Daniel S. Cramer and Anna Mary Shupp Cramer.
He graduated from Ephrata High School with the Class of 1975 and was a member of New Covenant Church of God in Ephrata.
Daniel worked as a salesperson at the former Nichols in Ephrata for over 20 years and then was employed at the former Zinn's Restaurant for another 20 plus years as a dishwasher and cleaning person. He had also worked as a newspaper delivery person for the Ephrata Review and Shopping News.
Daniel was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved going to Lancaster Barnstormers games and watching professional wrestling, especially the WWE.
Family was most important to Daniel and his children were his priority. He was a very supportive father and would go to his children's events and activities no matter how far away they were.
In addition to his wife Simone, Daniel is survived by four children, Daniel L. (Sarah) Cramer III of Ephrata, PA, Zachary A. Cramer, Nicole (Larry) Dill, and Bryan Cramer, and one grandson, Noah J. Dill, all of Denver, PA.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Monday, October 10 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, East Cocalico Township, PA.
