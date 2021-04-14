Daniel L. Barkume, 72, of Brunnerville, passed away peacefully at home early Monday morning, April 12, 2021. Born in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late John V. and Mary F. (McCarthy) Barkume. Daniel was the beloved husband of Judith (Croft) Barkume, and together they celebrated 49 years of marriage this past November.
Daniel worked as a Trainmaster for ConRail, retiring after 28 years of service. A devout Catholic, he served as the Head Sacristan for ten years at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, where he also belonged to the Men's Club and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Active in the community, he was a member and former President of the Lititz Lions Club, where he was an integral part of the eyeglass recycling initiative and held many other positions over the years. In his earlier years, he volunteered his time coaching and umpiring Little League baseball and softball. Daniel enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of all of the Detroit sports teams - Red Wings Ice Hockey, Tigers baseball and Lions football.
Along with his wife Judy, Daniel is survived by his children, Jennifer Kauffman and her husband Bryan, Craig Barkume and his companion Juliana Sergovic, all of Lancaster, and Cynthia Sullivan and her husband Chris McKee of Williamsport. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Kaci, Annalise, Gage, Evan, Tristan and Cain; a sister, Aileen Barkume, and two brothers, Tim Barkume (Linda), and Kevin Barkume (Denise), all of Michigan.
A viewing will take place from 6 PM–8 PM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543, with Father John Tizio officiating. Interment will follow at Witness Park in Lititz. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel's memory may be offered to the PA Lions Beacon Lodge Camp, 114 PA-103, Mt. Union, PA 17066, or to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, www.leaderdog.org/donate. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com