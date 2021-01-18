Daniel K. Lapp, 77, of 307 Clearview Dr., Quarryville, PA passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Born in Myerstown, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Annie King Lapp. He was the husband for 55 years of Mary B. Lantz Lapp. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Mr. Lapp was a dairy farmer, and for over 20 years, he worked at BB's Grocery Outlet, Quarryville.
Also surviving: eight children, Joseph married to Barbara Miller Lapp, Quarryville, Fannie married to Jesse Zook, Strasburg, Aaron married to Lavina Esh Lapp, Abner married to Mattie Fisher Lapp, both Quarryville, Annie married to Levi Beiler, Peach Bottom, Barbara married to Israel Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Daniel married to Malinda Smucker Lapp, Holtwood, David married to Barbara Beiler Lapp, Drumore; 64 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rachel married to the late Amos Beiler, Kirkwood, Hannah married to Moses Renno, Mifflintown; sisters-in-law, Lydia King, Lydia Lapp. He was preceded in death by: a stillborn twin son; four grandchildren, Abner, Christ and two stillborn granddaughters; brothers, Isaac, Jonas and John Lapp.
Private funeral services from the late home with interment following in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Strasburg. Furman's – Leola
