Daniel James Waite, 21, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2020 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Donald S. Waite, Jr. and the late Christine A. (Kirchner) Waite.
Dan attended Manheim Township. A natural athlete, he excelled at baseball, longboarding, and skateboarding. He enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships with his co-workers at Outback Steakhouse, where he worked as a line cook. A fan of Call of Duty, Dan had many friends in the virtual world of gaming.
Dan was a dear friend to many. Morgan Weaver, Dan's best friend from childhood, remembers him as so; "Dan was a very interesting character. He was the kind of guy that could make friends with anybody. He was super outgoing, but also very real. He possessed a special charm and confidence with the ladies, but also knew how to throw down with the boys. Dan could truly be anything he wanted to be; witty, persuasive, compassionate, and caring. Whether he cracked a joke to lighten the mood, or if we talked seriously, man to man, he was always there when I needed him. A really cool guy, Dan was popular and well liked without having to put in much effort at all. Just being himself was all it took. Most of all, Dan was a blast to be around, He always made sure people were having a good time. He made others laugh with his hilarious sense of humor, and had a way of brightening up the room and bringing a smile to everyone's face. He was the best friend I ever had."
A kind and compassionate soul, Dan loved animals and had a special connection with Kody and Jax, pets of his childhood. His most memorable traits were his goofy laugh, beautiful smile, and his incredible sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.
Dan is survived by his father, Donald Waite, Jr., his sisters: Leigh Ann Waite (Curtis Appler) and Kelly Liebl (Michael), a nephew, Carter Liebl, and a niece on the way. He is also survived by his grandparents, Mary and George Patrick, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Christine A. Waite, and grandparents: John C. and Ruth Ann Kirchner and Donald S. Waite, Sr.
