Daniel J. Stoltzfus, 86, of 649 Churchtown Rd., Honey Brook passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Christian P. and Malinda King Stoltzfus. He was the husband of the late Katie Zook Stoltzfus who died in 2018. A retired farmer, Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 9 children, Sarah married to David Beiler, Lancaster, Benuel married to Anna Zook Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Christ married to Lydia Beiler Stoltzfus, New Holland, Amos married to Becky Zook Stoltzfus, Gap, Daniel married to Priscilla Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Jonathan married to Katie King Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Elam married to Katie Beiler Stoltzfus, Drumore, Ephraim married to Amanda King Stoltzfus, Mohnton, Rachel married to Reuben Blank, Fort Plain, NY; 74 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; a sister, Leah Lantz, Narvon; a sister-in-law, Annie Stoltzfus, Narvon.
He was preceded in death by: a son, Leroy Stoltzfus; 4 grandchildren; siblings, John, Rebecca, Leroy, Christian, Isaac, Katie, Eli, Menno, David, and Ephraim Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. with interment following in Stoltzfus Cemetery, Honey Brook. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
