Daniel J. Showalter, 43, of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
He was born in Ephrata to Harold Showalter of Denver and the late Jane (Good) Showalter.
A man of faith, Daniel was a lifetime member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church, where he was an assistant pastor for 6 years. Dan enjoyed cycling, theology and historical books, had a prodigious library and was an avid reader. He also loved a good cup of coffee.
In addition to his father, Daniel is survived by 5 siblings, Jonathan Showalter, husband of LouAnn, Nathan Showalter, husband of Cheri, Jesse Showalter, husband of Jennifer, Aaron Showalter, and Abigail, wife of Randall Zimmerman. He is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sister, Sarah Showalter.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Glenn Sauder and Jared Weaver officiating. Interment is private in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.