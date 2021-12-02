Daniel J. Seasock, 68, died November 29, 2021, at his home with his loved ones by his side. He was born on February 6, 1953 in Columbia, PA. Danny leaves behind his wife, Diane (Laudenberger/Gerfin) Seasock; his children, Daniel C. Seasock, wife Heidi (Groom) Seasock of Lancaster; Bobbie J. (Seasock) Johnson, wife of Donovan Shane Johnson of Eswatini; Tara L. (Seasock) Sykes, wife of Shane Sykes of Dover; and his 2 step children, Kelly (Gerfin) Gamber and Matthew Gerfin of Columbia. He was Pap to 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel J. and Dorothy (Smith) Seasock.
During his years at Columbia High School, Danny excelled in football and wrestling. He was part of the 1970 "Big Red Machine". After graduating, Danny went to work for Alcoa, where he met some lifelong friends. He later was employed at AMP/Tyco where he retired after 25 years of service. Everyone knew Danny lived life to the fullest. What’s not to love about a man who loved his children and grandchildren — almost as much as he loved the Boston Red Sox, cold beer, the river, and peanut butter. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Danny was a generous man, always willing to help anyone in need. Life, or the “family bush”, will not be the same without Danny’s company.
Per Danny’s request, a toast will be held at the Catholic War Veterans Post 1306, 250 N. Seventh St., Columbia, PA on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring for him at the river.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made the Columbia Mat Club (Columbia Wrestling) c/o Rebecca Wolf, 116 Pheasant Drive, Columbia, PA 17512 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 (www.hospoceandcommunitycare.org)
