Daniel J. Quigley, 58, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Marie H. McCausland Quigley of Ardmore, and the late Richard "Dick" J. Quigley.
Dan was a graduate of Lock Haven University and earned his Master of Science in Education from James Madison University. He began his 35-year career as a Certified Athletic Trainer at Harrisonburg High School in Virginia before coming to the Manheim Township School District in 1989.
Dan was a nationally recognized expert in athletic training, with a specialty in concussion protocol. In 2015, Dan was the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers' Association Athletic Trainer Service Award.
But even more than his technical expertise, what set "Quigs" apart was his devotion and care for the thousands of student athletes that he worked with throughout his career.
Dan had a life-long passion for all aspects of sports. He was a huge fan of Notre Dame, as well as all the Philadelphia sports teams.
He is survived by his children: Emma E. and Thomas W.; his mother Marie, his siblings Richard married to Hillary of New York City, Annemarie of Silver Spring, MD, Joseph married to Jennifer of Columbus, OH, and Michael married to Adrienne of Ashburn, VA and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Mass celebrated at St. John Neumann in Dan's memory at a later time, for which an announcement will be published.
If you would like to make a contribution in Quigs' memory, please give to The V Foundation at https://www.v.org.
