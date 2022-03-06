Daniel J. Mellott, 28, of Lancaster, ended his ongoing battle with alcoholism and mental illness, on March 2, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Victoria "Vicky" E. (Theis) and Larry D. Mellott, Jr. He shared 14 years with his wife, Shelby M. Dill.
He graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School, class of 2011 and shortly after began working for Greiner Industries Inc. Through school he was an Eagle Scout and participated in many sports including soccer, track & field, and midget football.
Dan will be fondly remembered for his childlike spirit and being the life of the party. He would often act goofy to make others smile. He was loved by all those that knew him, and he genuinely cared for others. He cheered for his home teams the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Philadelphia Flyers. He enjoyed playing XBox, hunting, and fishing.
He is sorely missed by his parents, Vicky & Larry of Strasburg; wife, Shelby of Lanc.; children: Ellianna "Ellie", Trey, and Danielle; brother, Dean Mellott, companion of Mike Koblensky of Ephrata; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Betty" Mellott of Lanc.; maternal grandparents, Peggy & Jerry Frey of Lanc.; his Uncle Buck, with whom he shared a very special relationship; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in passing by his grandfathers, Clarence Theis, Jr., and Larry D. Mellott.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing from 4 PM 6 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A service will begin at 6 PM following the viewing. Guests are encouraged to dress casually. Memorial contributions in Daniel's name may be made to, Gift of Life, giftoflife.org/contrib or the DES Foundation, walkfordes.org.
