Daniel J. Kinney, 71, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly on Tuesday night, October 26, 2021 at LGH surrounded by family. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late Kenneth S. and Marjorie (Jackson) Kinney. He is survived by his wife, Bevan B. (Connett) Kinney.
Dan graduated from Hempfield High School in 1968. He then graduated from Rollins College Crummer School of Business in Winter Park, FL. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He was a member of the golf team and pitched for the baseball team at Rollins.
Dan was a career banker. He retired from Susquehanna Bank as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending. Prior to Susquehanna Bank, Dan worked with Fulton Bank, Hamilton Bank, and Farmers First Bank.
He was a competitive golfer over the years in Lancaster and enjoyed participating in evening leagues and GAP matches. He proudly had 7 hole in ones. He was a member of Conestoga Country Club, Meadia Heights Golf Club and was a founding and past board member of Bent Creek Country Club. He religiously paid his USGA dues annually to support the game of golf.
He enjoyed the beach, especially Stone Harbor, travelling to their cottage in Stonington, CT, and trips to Florida. He was a diehard Phillies, Eagles and Penn State fan and proud supporter of all of his kids’ numerous sports teams over the years. He was a history buff and an avid follower of American military history. He enjoyed pinochle and occasional trips to Saratoga Springs, Atlantic City and Foxwoods Casino.
Surviving in addition to his wife, four sons, Adam C. Kinney, husband of Tara, Taylor J. Kinney, Trent D. Kinney, all of Lancaster, Matthew N. Perry, of Charleston, SC, three brothers, Kenneth S. Kinney III., of Strasbourg, France, Dr. Thomas J. Kinney, of husband of Ann, of Canton, OH, and Mark Kinney, husband of Maria P. of East Petersburg. Dan was previously married to Pamela Heisler Kinney, mother to Adam, Taylor and Trent. He is survived by five grandchildren, Rusty William and Monroe Eleni. He was preceded in death by a son, Ryan T. Kinney.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at 1 PM in the Ballroom at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Dr., Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive friends from 12 noon-1 PM. A private burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
