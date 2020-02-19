Daniel J. Fisher, 63, of New Holland, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Born in Lancaster he was a son of the late Allen B. and M. Elizabeth (Scott) Fisher. He was married to Lisa (Kimmel) Fisher.
Daniel was the owner and operator of Fisher's Welding Service in New Holland for many years, retiring in 2016. After his retirement he worked for Landyshade Mulch Products in Lancaster.
He was a member of the New Holland American Legion and the Ephrata Elks Lodge.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a sister, Lucinda S., married to Paul Wenger of New Holland; a step mother, Shirley A. Fisher of Lititz; two step sisters, Barb, married to Bob Murrey of Tennessee, and Natalie, married to Craig Funt of Pipersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), (afsp.org/). To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »