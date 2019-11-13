Daniel H. Rohrer Jr. 91, of Lititz, and formerly of East Hempfield Township, died peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in East Hempfield Township, he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Ada Mae Hollinger Rohrer. In 1946 Dan graduated from the East Hempfield Township High School. He was the loving husband of T. Grace Sollenberger Rohrer, and they observed their 70th wedding anniversary in April of this year.
Dan operated his farm in East Hempfield Township, and was known for growing potatoes and fruit, and making cider. For many years Dan drove school bus for the Hempfield School District. Dan was an active member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church, where he served as an Elder and Sunday School Superintendent. He also served as a board member for the Eastern Mennonite Missions, and volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service.
For over twenty years he served as Judge of Elections in East Hempfield Township; and served as a member of the Township Planning Commission. Throughout his life Dan had a love for riding and training horses. Dan was a kind and gentle man, who could yodel and play the harmonica; but more significant he had a servant's heart that had a passion for helping people whether a nearby neighboring farmer, or a stranger in distress. He deeply loved his wife and family, his Lord, and his fellow man.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Grace, are three sons: Daniel III husband of Mary Rohrer, of Fredericksburg, TX, Dudley husband of Beth Rohrer, Dwight husband of Rosie Rohrer, both of Manheim, three daughters:Sandra wife of Leonard Good, of Palmyra, Sheryl wife of Lawrence Mummau, of Honey Grove, Sue wife of Leo Tubay, of Lancaster, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is a brother, Lloyd Rohrer, and three sisters: Vera, Miriam and Blanche Rohrer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dan's Life Celebration Service, at the East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main Street, East Petersburg, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family in the fellowship hall at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory may be sent to Eastern Mennonite Missions: EMM P.O. Box 458, Salunga, PA 17538-0458, or Mennonite Disaster Service: 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com