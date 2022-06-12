Daniel H. Drummond, Sr September 8, 1924-May 20, 2022 (age 97)

Daniel H. Drummond, Sr. beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, friend and the WWII Navy Quartermaster third class of the USS Slater, slipped from his earthly body into a joyful homecoming with the Lord, his wife, Dorothy, his parents Esther and Harry, and many other family members and friends on May 20, 2022 at 11:10 p.m. at Shell Point's Larsen Health Center in Fort Myers, Florida.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 8, 1924, he was the son of Esther Bandel Drummond and Harry Jones Drummond. Known as Pop Pop and Poppie to his grandchildren and as a Living National Treasure to his daughter and son-in-law, he was a softspoken, polite and gentle man with a great sense of humor, who put a smile on the faces of those he addressed. He was a faithful and adoring husband to his late wife, Dorothy Childs Drummond, and loving to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Sheffield (Richard) and son, David Drummond both from Shell Point, daughter-in-law, Dorothy Drummond (wife of the late Daniel Drummond, Jr.) of West Chester PA, granddaughters, Elizabeth Sheffield Chase (Samuel) of Norman, OK, Diane Gerstenfeld (Andrew) and great-granddaughter, Evelyn of Hatfield, PA, and grandson, Daniel J. Drummond (Laurie) and great-granddaughter, Ruby of Downingtown, PA.
Dan served in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific on a destroyer escort, the USS Slater. When the war was over, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Childs on Oct. 5, 1946, got his Associates Degree in Accounting while working for Atlantic Refining Company in the tax department and going to night school for seven years at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He enjoyed hunting in the Poconos, fishing and crabbing in his little boat Sea Cure, birding, walking and riding his bike. He and his wife, Dorothy, retired and moved to Willow Valley Retirement Communities in Willow Street, PA in 1993 where Dan was active in the Computer Club, sang in the Cultural Center Chorale and in the Grace Brethren Church Choir. His family spent glorious summers and made many memories in their beloved Ocean City, New Jersey home. Dan moved to the Springs at Shell Point in February 2021, where he enjoyed Cross Word puzzles, going to movie night, and playing Bingo. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dan, to Hope Hospice 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Attn: Donations or online at https://donate.hopehcs.org; or to the USS Slater at PO Box 1926 Albany, NY 12201-1926 or online at https://ussslater.org/donate
Please visit Dan's Memorial Page at: