Daniel H. Becker, Sr., 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of Rosemary Tucker Becker, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage this past May 29th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Francis and Mabel A. Jacoby Becker.
Daniel had retired after a long career at the ALCOA Corporation, where he worked as an inspector.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War as a Corporal. He then went on to a long career in the National Guard, until retiring in 1992 as a Sgt First Class.
Daniel was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family at the family cabin in Huntingdon County.
Surviving in addition to his wife are seven children: Daniel H. Becker, Jr. married to Pamela, Frances A. married to William Urban, Charles A. Becker married to Bette Ann, Thomas T. Becker married to Becky, Elizabeth R. Taylor, partner Michael Kurtz, Constance M. married to David Burkholder, and John M. Becker married to Elaine. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by 10 siblings; 5 surviving siblings: Dolores, Elizabeth, Theresa, Claudette, and Ronald.
Friends will be received by Daniel's family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 10:30-11AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Daniel's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com