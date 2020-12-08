Daniel G. Tucker

Daniel George Tucker, 32, of New Holland, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Daniel was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and is the son of George and Joan (née Genua) Tucker.
Daniel is survived by his loving parents, a brother, Stephen, husband of Jennifer, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey; three nieces; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Daniel had a lifelong passion for music, and enjoyed time spent in nature, particularly during his travels to the coast of Maine. He spent his final days surrounded, and loved, by family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be held at a later date to be determined, with interment in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania to follow.
