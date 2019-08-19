Daniel G. Peters, 65, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth Becker Kopp. He was the loving husband of Diane Detwiler Peters and they would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in November. Dan was one of the owners of Achenbach's Pastries, Inc., Leola. In his earlier years, he worked for Sears at the Park City Mall, Lancaster as an assistant manager for their auto center. Dan attended the Lancaster Alliance Church and he graduated in 1972 from Manheim Township High School and Willow Street Vo-Tech. His interests included camping, gardening, watching the Lancaster Barnstormers and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Rebecca D. Lueders of Lancaster, two grandchildren, Nicholas and Hailey Lueders and numerous brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Andrew S. Lueders.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM – 8:00PM and again on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, East Lampeter Township. Those desiring may send contributions in Daniel's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
