Daniel G. Eisenman, Sr., 70, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, PA, after suffering a massive stroke on March 18, 2021.
Born on December 1, 1950 in Venus, PA he was the son of Charles H. Eisenman & Madeline M. (Obenrider) Eisenman.
Dan worked in the coal and oil field industry for much of his life. After moving to Lancaster County, PA in 1987, he owned his own trucking business until retirement.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with his children and grandson.
He served in the United States Army from 1969 – 1972. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a son Daniel G. Eisenman, Jr. and wife Melissa of Honey Brook, PA, daughter Shana M. Stauffer and husband Matthew and their son Colby L. Willis of Lebanon, PA.
Service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
