Daniel Frederick Krank, M.D., 87, of Lititz, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Los Angeles, CA, Dan was the son of the late Daniel J. and Rose B. (Braun) Krank. He was the loving husband of Barbara L. (Cruze) Krank with whom he celebrated 26 years of marriage.
Dan graduated from the University of California, San Francisco with a medical degree in psychiatry. He served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Colonel in 1979 and continued practicing psychiatry in a private practice for many years.
A devout Catholic, Dan loved listening to music and reading books.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Dan is survived by three beloved children: Charlie Krank, Stephen Krank and Meghan Rose.
Services for Dan will be private.
