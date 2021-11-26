Daniel Francis O'Brien, Sr., 87, of Quarryville, PA, formerly of New London, PA, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Grove, PA, he was the son of the late John J. O’Brien, Sr. and Emma McGovern O’Brien and husband of the late Ann Hagy O’Brien.
Dan was a faithful member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Quarryville, a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and the Men of Malvern Laymen’s Retreat League. He volunteered and supported the Solanco Food Bank as well as many other charities. Dan was a proud Navy veteran and served his country during the Korean War and remained active with the local VFW.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who had a gift of making each family member feel special. Dan’s faith was an inspiration to all who knew him. He touched countless lives with his kind and joyful spirit.
Dan was a long-time owner and operator of O’Brien’s Garage in New London and his servant’s heart was evident to all those who crossed paths with him over the years. In retirement Dan enjoyed working for Little Britain Ag Supply. He enjoyed spending time at the O’Brien Mountain Cabin where many family memories were made.
Dan is survived by his 8 children: Daniel O'Brien, Jr. and his wife Sharon of New London; John O'Brien, Sr. and his wife Betty Anne of Quarryville; Denise O'Brien Draper and her husband William of Quarryville; Paul O'Brien, Sr. and his wife Kay of Oxford; Kelley O’Brien Freebery and her husband David, Sr. of Hockessin, DE; Charles O'Brien, Sr. and his wife Lynn of Elkton, MD; Michelle O’Brien Mick and her husband Joel, Jr. of Wyoming, DE; and Danielle O’Brien Matthews and her husband Jason of Smyrna, DE; 29 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way; and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Monger of Chesapeake City, MD; Rosie Adams of West Grove, PA and Sue Atkinson of Lincoln University, PA and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his great-grandson, Xavier O’Brien, his brothers, Jackie & Ed O’Brien and his sisters Patsy Poole and Peg Lord.
Dan's funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 29, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Sacred Heart Church, Oxford, PA where family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 AM. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan’s memory may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566.
Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318
To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com