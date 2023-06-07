Daniel Fassnacht

Daniel C. Fassnacht, 77, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Ephrata to the late H. Clifford and Sara (Sweigart) Fassnacht and was the loving husband of Georgiana Fassnacht with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Dan proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hancock, sailing the South Pacific from 1962 to 1966. Back home, Dan made a name for himself in the Ephrata area as a skilled electrician, assisting many in their homes and businesses. When he wasn't busy with work and building the home he and his wife enjoyed for 44 years, Dan could often be found rebuilding muscle cars and trucks. He loved hunting, fishing the creeks of Lancaster County, surf fishing at the shore, and many years boating down the Susquehanna with his family. Dan was known for his joyful and hearty laugh, often heard in the midst of conversation with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Robin K., wife of Warren Bingeman of Akron, Brett, husband of Sarah (Torre) Fassnacht of Media; two granddaughters, Emily, wife of Adam Gessaman of Akron, Alana, wife of Eric Amurrio of Arlington, VA; two great-granddaughters, Lucy and Jubilee Gessaman and a brother, David C., husband of Darlene (Royer) Fassnacht of Akron.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 11 AM to 12 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 12 PM, with Pastor Jordan Good officiating. Inurnment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
