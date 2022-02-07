Daniel F. Stoltzfus, age 73, of 187 Bartville Road, Kirkwood, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Sarah S. Miller Stoltzfus. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Benjamin K. and Anna Mary Lapp Stoltzfus. Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 7 children: Joseph M. husband of Emma Petersheim Stoltzfus, Jacob M. husband of Rachel Miller Stoltzfus, both of Kirkwood, Rachel M. wife of Amos L. King of Christiana, Daniel F. husband of Amanda Esch Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Annie M. wife of Daniel S. Stoltzfus of Delta, Isaac M. husband of Rebecca Esh Stoltzfus of Levels, WV, Malinda M. wife of Stephen S. Fisher of North East, MD, 50 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 8 siblings: Fannie L. Stoltzfoos of Leola, Sarah F. Beiler of WI, Arie L. wife of Bennie C. Yoder of Somerset, PA, Joshua L. husband of Emma Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Benjamin L. husband of Lydia Ebersol Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Samuel L. husband of Naomi Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Stephen L. husband of Elizabeth Zook Stoltzfus of KY, Aaron L. husband of Anna Miller Stoltzfus of Quarryville, 2 sisters-in-law: Mattie Fisher of Kirkwood, Rachel Stoltzfus of Quarryville, and a brother-in-law Levi Z. Stoltzfus of WI. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Benuel K. and 3 siblings: Elias L., Jacob M. and Malinda L. Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 187 Bartville Road, Kirkwood, on Tuesday, February 8, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
