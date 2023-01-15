Daniel F. Machon, Jr. "Dan" 60, of Lititz passed away unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital on November 24, 2022. Born on June 27, 1962 in Cherry Hill, NJ, he was the son of Patricia Seguin Machon and the late Daniel F. Machon, Sr.
He is survived by his son Daniel Machon III of Lititz and five sisters: Patti Thorwart (Mark), Judy Machon Peters (The late Dennis Peters), Ruthanne Machon, and Beth Machon Kelley, all of State College, and Rachel Glyde (Drian) of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews.
Dan was a 1980 graduate of State College Area High School and received a BS degree in Agronomy from Penn State University in 1984. He was employed as a national sales manager for several food companies including Frito Lay, Hanover Foods, Wonton Foods, and Tom Sturgis. He loved watching Penn State, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He was an avid NASCAR fan, he also enjoyed playing pool, golfing, and woodworking.
Dan was a selfless man, good friend and devoted father who will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
