Daniel F. Doster, Jr., 85, of Elizabethtown, PA, and formerly of Lancaster, passed away at Masonic Village on Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was the husband of Shirley A. Riley Doster. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Daniel F. Doster, Sr., and Charlotte Neff Rittenhouse.
Daniel was a 1955 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and had a career as a self-employed certified public accountant.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Daniel was a 32nd Degree Mason, being a member of Lancaster Lodge 43, the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection and the Scottish Rite.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by his children: Vicky L. Foy, Daniel B. Doster, and Sandra M. Fogg; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his sisters: Joanne married to John Duschl, and Yvonne Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Rittenhouse.
Relatives and family are invited to attend Daniel's graveside service on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 AM at Landis Valley Cemetery, Valley Rd. and Oregon Pike (New Section), Lancaster, PA. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
