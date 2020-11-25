Daniel Eugene "Gene" Garner, Jr., 85, of Lititz, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Susan Amanda (Adair) and Daniel Eugene Garner, Sr. He was the beloved husband to the late Gayle (Shreiner) Garner who passed in 2011 and the loving husband to Rev. Eleanor (Espenship-Hart) Garner.
Gene was a long-time resident of Lititz. He was a graduate of Lititz High School. Gene retired from Intel Printing after 22 years of service. He was an active charter member of Grace Church- Lititz where he also was a head usher. He belonged to the Fox Harbor Archery, Mount Joy Lions Club and MountJoy Dog Park Committee. Gene was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and going to the cabin.
In addition to his wife, Eleanor, he is survived by his children: Denise Nagle wife of David of Mt. Gretna, Scott Garner husband of Cheryl of Lititz and David Garner husband of Susan of Lititz; his step son Sean Hart husband of Amanda of Reading; 9 grandchildren: Adam Nagle, Amanda Wee, Allison Grimm, Ashley Hoover, Alex Scott, Joie Englehart, Colin Garner, Eric Garner and Nora Hart; 13 great-grandchildren; his brother, Kenneth Garner husband of Marlene of Mount Joy and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his first wife, Gayle, Gene is preceded in death by his grandson, Peter Garner and his sisters; Betty Jane Harmes and Patricia Miller.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM followed by the Funeral Service at 11AM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Grace Church Lititz, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow at Millport Mennonite Cemetery. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be made to Grace Church- Lititz, address above.
