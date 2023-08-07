Daniel E. Zook, age 53, of 709 Pickle Hill Road, Fort Plain, NY, passed away on Friday August 4, 2023 in Albany Medical Center.
He was born on June 3, 1970 in New Holland, Pennsylvania a son of David S. and Elizabeth K. Esh Zook. He was the husband of Sadie F. Zook and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was a produce farmer and owner of the Pickle Hill Bulk Foods in Fort Plain.
Surviving besides his wife Sadie and his parents are nine children: Annie S. King and her husband Amos S., Levi K. Zook and his wife Esther Fisher Zook both of Fort Plain, Lizzie K. King and her husband Amos S. of Cherry Valley, Abner L. Zook and his wife Rachel Stoltzfus Zook, Emma S. King and her husband Elmer S. both of Fort Plain, Melvin E. Zook, Linda F. Zook, David S. Zook, and Elmer M. Zook all of the family residence, six grandchildren, five siblings: Henry E. Zook and his wife Sarah Fisher Zook, Rebecca K. Riehl and her husband Ephraim both of Fort Plain, Levi E. Zook and his wife Barbie Lapp Zook of New Holland, Pennsylvania, David E. Zook and his wife Emma Fisher Zook of Fort Plain, Abner E. Zook and his wife Sarah King Zook of New Holland, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Linda Z. King, his four grandparents and a nephew Daniel Riehl.
A funeral service for Mr. Zook has taken place and he has been laid to rest at Phillips Road Community Cemetery in Fort Plain. Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs, NY.
