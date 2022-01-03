Daniel E. Stoltzfus, age 77, of 275 Rosedale Road, Christiana, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the husband of Mary M. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus for 56 years. Born in Churchtown, he was the son of the late Jacob S. and Sadie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by 8 children: Melvin B. husband of Katie Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus of Christiana, Sadie S. wife of Levi Fisher and the late Amos Stoltzfus of Bart, Jerry S. husband of Susanna King Stoltzfus, Aaron S. husband of Susanna Dienner Stoltzfus, both of Paradise, Esther S. wife of David Stoltzfus of Ronks, Daniel E. Jr. Stoltzfus of Christiana, Mary M. wife of Benuel Esh of Paradise, Annie M. wife of Jacob Fisher of Holtwood, 39 grandchildren, 33 step-grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 9 siblings: Samuel husband of Annie Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus, Benuel husband of Lydia Petersheim Stoltzfus, Aaron husband of Emma Fisher Stoltzfus, Christ husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Stoltzfus and the late Priscilla Lapp Stoltzfus, David husband of Sarah Beiler Stoltzfus, Sarah wife of Amos Stoltzfus and the late Samuel Kauffman, Annie wife of Emanuel Petersheim, Mary wife of Elam Kauffman, John husband of Mary Stoltzfus Stoltzfus and the late Sadie Fisher Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Amos S., Eli S. late husband of Mary King Stoltzfus wife of David Peachey, and Jacob S. late husband of Nancy Miller Stoltzfus.
The funeral service will take place TODAY, Monday, January 3 at 11 a.m. at the late home, 275 Rosedale Road, Christiana, with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
