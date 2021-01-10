Daniel E. Ressler, a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021 at the age of 92. Born August 30, 1928, he was the son of the late John D. and Margaret M. (Earhart) Ressler. He is survived by two brothers, John (Irene) Ressler and Melvin (Dawn) Ressler, both of Talmage, PA. He is predeceased by a brother, Russell L. "Bud" Ressler and a sister, Ethel who died during childhood.
Dan attended the Leacock School (a one room school house) through tenth grade and made his living as a self-employed stone mason leaving his legacy all over Lancaster County. His masonry skills were so revered that he was featured in Lancaster Newspapers, having done work at St. James Episcopal Church and the lobby of the Eden Resort Inn.
Dan was a devoted and faithful member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church in Brownstown. Community service was very important to Dan. He was a member of the West Earl Lions Club for over 65 years; holding the record for years of service. Even though Dan's last years were spent in the Welsh Mountain area, his heart remained in Brownstown and so did his mailing address.
Dan was a man of great character and integrity and he was a friend to many. Those who had the privilege of knowing him said, Dan Ressler…he's one great guy! If the impact of one's life is measured in humility and selflessness, then Dan's life impacted many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Dan was the beloved uncle of Russell Jr. (Cathy) Ressler, Marjorie (Galen) Erb, James (Vicky) Ressler, David (Beth) Ressler, Joy (John) McClay, John D. III (Rita) Ressler, Ginny (Rich) Harry, Jennifer (Dale) Wissler, Jill (Ed) Groff, Craig (Cathy) Ressler, and stepfather to Denise Shirey of Jasper, FL and Elaine "Tinker" (Jeff) Dean of Ocala, FL.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Lancaster General Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the West Earl Lions Club, PO Box 322, Brownstown, PA 17508.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to COVID restrictions.
