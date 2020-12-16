Daniel E. Randall

Daniel E. "Dan" Randall, age 92, passed away December 13, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was married to Joan Bailey Randall for 67 years. He had three daughters: Stacie, married to Mark Self, Nancy, married to Mark Tipton, and Leslie, married to Dan Jenuleson, a grandson, Max Seibert, numerous nieces and nephews, and a very good friend and caregiver, Steve Smith.
He graduated from Malvern High School, Malvern, Long Island and Hofstra University with an engineering degree.
He worked for Warner Lambert, now Pfizer, in Lititz, PA for 35 years as an engineer.
He was in the Army occupation in Japan for 2 years during World War II.
Dan was active in Highland Presbyterian Church. He served on The Highlanders, and with the social committee he greeted new members to the church.
Dan was an excellent painter and woodcarver and an avid golfer and tennis player. He was a historian in the research and studying of the Civil War and Civil War Round Tables Discussions. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three girls.
He was a member of the Manheim Township Republican Committee and served as the Judge of Elections for the 5th District for ten years.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at LGH and the Hospice team for their incredible kindness and support during this difficult time. Additionally, the family would like to thank Dad's physician, Dr. Anthony Mastropietro for all his compassionate care.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Highland Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family asks that you donate in support of the Manheim Township EMS at 1820 Municipal Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com