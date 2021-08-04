Daniel E. Kozik, 77, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, July 30th, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Daniel was born in Reading on June 8, 1944, a son of the late Stella C. (Szymborski) and Joseph F. Kozik.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ephrata. Daniel served in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War Era and later worked as a salesperson for 35 years at L & B Dodge, Robesonia.
He is survived by his significant other, Brenda Ott, of Ephrata; daughter, Danielle Freed, of New Holland; sister, Rita Keefer and husband Chris of New Ringgold; brother, Joseph R. Kozik and wife Beth, of Cross Fork, and 8 grandchildren, 4 nieces and 5 nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald, Alfred and Michael Kozik.
Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, August 9th from 10 to 11 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment at 2:30 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Services will be webcast on our website address below starting at 11 AM.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
A living tribute »