Daniel E. Kauffman

Daniel E. "Dany K" Kauffman, age 80 of New Holland, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home in Garden Spot Village. He was the husband of Katie B. Esh Kauffman with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage. Born in Bird in Hand, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Esh Kauffman. He was a member of Grace Point Church of Paradise. Dan was a gifted enterpriser and entrepreneur, starting many of his own businesses, including building carriages with Katie for the local Amish community, Daniel Kauffman Excavating, Dutchland, Inc., and Kauffman Transport. Dan was also an EMT for Gordonville Ambulance for 13 years. In his free time, he loved riding motorcycles, working on his trucks, traveling the U.S. with Katie in their RV, and working with his hands on anything mechanical.
Surviving are 4 children: Benjamin, husband of Sylvia Kauffman of Lancaster, Lee, husband of Kris Kauffman of Quarryville, Mary Ann Stoltzfus of Lancaster, and Marvin, husband of Bethany Kauffman of Paradise, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 5 siblings: John, husband of the late Lavina Kauffman, Benjamin, husband of Elsie Kauffman, Fannie, wife of the late Daniel Stoltzfoos, Elam, husband of Mary Kauffman, and Priscilla, wife of Stephen Fisher. He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Kauffman, and 3 siblings: Malinda, late wife of Benjamin Fisher, Samuel Kauffman, late husband of Sarah, wife of Amos Stoltzfus, and Elmer, late husband of Elizabeth Kauffman.
A memorial service will take place at Grace Point Church, 10 South Singer Ave., Paradise, on Sunday, November 20th at 3 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Tim Rodgers will be officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church's YouTube page, https://youtu.be/OwkyDITJdTc. Interment will be private in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dan's honor to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. shiveryfuneralhome.com